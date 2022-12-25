Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in armed robbery in Gilman

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
GILMAN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Taylor County Sherrif’s Office is investigating an armed robbery in Gilman.

The incident occurred at the Cenex gas station. According to a press release, authorities are currently looking for the suspect. They say the public is not in danger.

This is an active investigation. The sheriff’s office says more details will be released as soon as possible.

