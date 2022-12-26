American Red Cross asking for donors to give blood or platelets

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The American Red Cross is asking donors to give blood or platelets now and throughout the end of the year.

According to AAA, nearly 113 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. According to a media release from the American Red Cross, this means many who may have otherwise given blood will likely defer their donation until the new year.

The Red Cross is asking eligible donors to give blood or platelets to help offset the weather-related shortfall in donations after the recent winter storm, according to the media release from the American Red Cross.

According to the media release from the American Red Cross, you can schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). As a thank-you, all who come to give Dec. 16-Jan. 2 will get a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

