Fond du Lac native crowned Miss Wisconsin 2022

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization has announced Kylene Spanbauer, a 23-year-old Fond du Lac native as Miss Wisconsin 2022.

Officials say Spanbauer is an accomplished baton twirler, and her social impact initiative is ‘No Means No: Sexual Assault Education.’

She is the former Miss Harbor Cities winner, and Spanbauer was named first runner up to Miss Wisconsin 2022 in Oshkosh this past June.

