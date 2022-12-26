Hope United Methodist Church hosts Christmas Carols and Cocoa

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One Eau Claire church is starting its own traditions this Christmas.

“Today we’re doing Christmas Carols and Cocoa. And it’s in place for what we would normally have on Sunday morning. But we didn’t have Sunday morning services, so that people could be home with family or go to family members and then have something to do in the afternoon to celebrate Christmas,” said Pastor Jen Barnet.

She said being home for Christmas instead of mass was important.

“It kind of started out as a way for me to be at home with my family in the morning as well. Pastors typically miss out on those family things, and I didn’t want to miss out,” said Pastor Jen.

The pastor wanted to create a welcoming atmosphere for everyone to enjoy with singing and holiday treats.

“It originally came about so that be relaxed. Kind of a family feel to the event where family gets together,” said Pastor Jen. “Sit around the piano and sing. And that’s really what people want to do on Christmas. They want to sing those carols they know. They want the familiarity.”

There is also one more aspect to the event.

“We’re going to intersperse those with stories. People’s favorite memories of Christmas. We’ll share those and hopefully laugh a lot,” said Pastor Jen.

This holiday season, the pastor wanted to make sure there is at least one place people can go to if they feel they have no where to turn to for holiday cheer.

“There were a handful of people who said ‘gosh, I don’t really have anywhere to go Christmas day.’ or ‘my family leaves in the afternoon and that’s a bummer,” said Pastor Jen.

And she is hoping it is a tradition that will stick around.

“If it turns into something that people enjoy and is meaningful. And its that fellowship people are needing and craving. We might just continue it. It’s just wait and see. We’ll see what happens,” said Pastor Jen.

