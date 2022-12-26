Wisconsin Republicans, Evers clash over tax cuts, schools

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.(WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Republicans who control the state Legislature are poised to clash with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the upcoming two-year legislative session over tax cuts, how to fund local governments and whether to expand the private school choice program to wealthier families.

But even though Evers and Republicans are on opposite sides of numerous issues, they also are vowing to forge a better relationship than recent years. Evers’ first term saw him cast the highest number of vetoes in state history.

Still, Evers has already made clear that he’s against much of what Republicans say they want to do during the two-year legislative session that begins Jan. 3.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crosby Williams, 4, hanging out at home. He is living with creatine transporter deficiency.
A Mondovi family works to raise funds and awareness for rare genetic disorder research
Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in armed robbery in Gilman
A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper was hurt when a pickup truck crashed into his cruiser on Dec....
State Patrol trooper hurt after truck crashes into cruiser
A shooting sent the Mall of America into lockdown Friday evening, mall officials and police in...
5 arrested in deadly shooting at Mall of America
Influenza.
High school student dies from flu in Wisconsin

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (12/25/22)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (12/25/22)
carols & cocoa
Hope United Methodist Church Xmas Carols & Cocoa
annual bfast
Pay It Forward Hosts Annual Breakfast
Pastor Jen Barnet flipping through the book of hymns to sing along to with guests at the Carol...
Hope United Methodist Church hosts Christmas Carols and Cocoa