CHRIS DANIELSON, MIKE GARBERS, AND THE ALMA CENTER SCHOOL DISTRICT

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

During the snowstorm on December 14th, 15th, and16th the village of Merrillan had a lot of trees and power lines down which caused many black outs. Our village only has two maintenance men, Chris Danielson and Mike Garbers. They worked nonstop for almost 72 hours to keep our residents safe. I would also like to thank the Alma Center School District for opening the school as a warming center for our residents. You have to love our small towns. Please give them all the Sunshine Award.

Marion & Kay Zinn

