Christmas morning structure fire at Big River Inn in Genoa

GENOA, Wis. (WEAU) - A structure fire occurred on Christmas morning in the Village of Genoa.

According to a media release from Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears and Genoa-Harmony Fire Chief Michael Hanson, on Dec. 25, 2022 around 7:52 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center started receiving multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting heavy smoke coming from a two-story building located at 500 Main Street, also known as the Big River Inn. Firefighting crews and the Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire scene. The building was comprised of a tavern/restaurant on the ground level and two apartments on the second level, one occupied, and one vacant and under renovation. The lone occupant, a 43-year-old woman, was able to exit the building and was not reported to be hurt.

The media release says the bar/restaurant was not open for business at the time of the fire. About forty firefighters battled the fire in the extreme cold while successfully protecting two nearby structures to the involved structure. At about 11:00 a.m., the fire was extinguished. For safety reasons, and to further protect the two nearby structures, the structure was taken down to the first-floor level and firefighters stayed on scene until about 4:00 p.m.

According to the media release, investigation indicates that the fire originated in the second story or attic, however, the fire remains under investigation by the Genoa-Harmony Fire Department and the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

Fire departments assisting on scene included Genoa-Harmony, Stoddard-Bergen, De Soto, Wheatland, Viroqua, and Ferryville. Also assisting at the scene were the Village of Genoa, Vernon County Highway Department, Xcel Energy, and Les Manske & Sons Excavating.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.