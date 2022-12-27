CRAIG MARSOLEK

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I am pleased to nominate Chief of Police in Strum, Craig “Moose” Marsolek, for the Sunshine Award. He tirelessly gives his time to work with the Eleva-Strum school district and others. He has taken time to come speak to classes about his career and volunteer with inter-district activities such as “reality check.” He is an excellent example of quality law enforcement and is a valued member of the community.

Scott Dyar

