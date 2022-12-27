EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Don and Ilene Moos for the Sunshine Award. These two people are the greatest neighbors a family could have. They help me out when I am at work by taking care of my dad with whatever he needs. They also help by letting my puppy out when she needs a bathroom break as my dad is unable to due to a disability. They even helped me take care of a bird that tried to fly through our picture window. I always know they are just a phone call away whenever we need them.

Christina Gordon

Don Moos and his wife, Ilene, are neighbors of my brother. I live out of state. My brother, Jim, talks all the time about how good Don is with him. He comes over and helps him as Jim is not able to get out by himself. Ilene only has to be asked and she is right there, and so is Don with any kind of help Jim needs. They are wonderful people, so thoughtful and such a blessing to my brother and his family. It’s also comforting to know that there is someone right across the street that will come and help my brother at any time. They are wonderful people, and I am so happy my brother has them. They come almost every day to let my brother’s dog out. Can’t say enough of how kind these people are to him. Please give them the Sunshine Award.

Stan Gordon

