New trial requested in Ezra McCandless case

By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A person serving a life sentence for killing an Eau Claire man is requesting a new trial.

25-year-old Ezra McCandless was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility for parole after 50 years in Feb. 2020. In Nov. 2019, McCandless was convicted in the stabbing death of 24-year-old Alex Woodworth of Eau Claire.

On Thursday, McCandless’ attorneys filed a motion to vacate the conviction and order a new trial.

The more than 80-page long motion cites ineffective assistance of counsel, that the jury was allowed to consider “inadmissible and inflammatory character evidence, that the jury got incomplete and incorrect instructions about how to consider psychological evidence, and that the jury was exposed to the state’s improper closing arguments. The motion cites seeking a new trial in the interest of justice, saying the trial suffered from “numerous” errors.

A hearing on the motion has been requested but is not scheduled at this time.

