Gov. Evers appoints new secretary of Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin has a new DNR secretary.

Gov. Tony Evers (D) has appointed Adam N. Payne to serve as the leader of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Payne, a Plymouth native, takes over for retiring secretary Preston D. Cole.

“Adam has deep Wisconsin roots and understands that our vast and valuable resources—from our waterways to our farmlands—are core to who we are as a people and a state,” said Gov. Evers. “He is an outdoorsman, a conservationist, and has been a strong, successful leader for Sheboygan County. I know he will bring that same dedication and spirit of service to this role as secretary.”

Payne will begin his service as secretary on Jan. 3. He currently serves as county administrator for Sheboygan County.

Payne previously served as executive director of Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association. He’s also served with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection.

“It is an honor to accept Gov. Evers’ appointment to serve as Secretary of the DNR,” said Payne. “I have always had a passion for protecting and enhancing our natural resources and am an avid outdoorsman. I look forward to working with a strong and diverse team of DNR staff, the Board and its many partners and stakeholders to problem-solve, protect, and enhance our natural resources for people today and for generations to come.”

Payne has bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in Communications and Urban and Regional Planning.

