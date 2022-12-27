Harvest of the Month-Beets

(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Ruth Chipps with Jackson in Action Healthy Living Coalition, shares a recipe for beets, December’s Harvest of the Month.

Orange Maple Beet Sauté

Recipe: Ruth Chipps, MS, RDN

Ingredients:   2 Tablespoons butter or olive oil 1 large shallot, sliced thinly or half a small onion, chopped 2 1/2 - 3 pounds beets (about 5 large), peeled and cubed Juice from 2 large navel oranges or about a quarter cup of juice 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar 1/4 cup maple syrup A few sprigs of fresh thyme (or 1/4 teaspoon dried) or rosemary 2 Tbsp feta cheese, crumbled (optional) 1/8 teaspoon sea salt (optional) Heat the butter or oil in a large skillet to medium high heat. Add the sliced shallot or onion and cook for 1-2 minutes until it softens. Add the beets, the orange juice, balsamic vinegar and maple syrup/ Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, covered, for about 30-40 minutes until the beets are about fork tender, but not quite soft enough to eat. Remove the lid from the pan and cook for another 10-12 minutes until most of the liquid has cooked off and there’s a thick, syrupy sauce in the bottom of the pan that coats the beets.

Sprinkle with feta cheese just before serving (optional). Taste and add more salt if needed. Serve warm or at room temperature or chilled right out of the fridge.

Jackson in Action

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tommy Lee Wilkes
Suspect in Christmas Eve armed robbery now in custody
Authorities say a 4-year-old boy who wandered off during a hike with his father died after he...
Boy, 4, dies after being rescued from freezing river on Christmas Eve
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Ava Schmidt, 14, was a freshman at Bay Port High School in Wisconsin.
14-year-old died from flu complications days before Christmas
Callie Blue received a generous tip while working on Christmas Day.
Waitress surprised with $1K tip on Christmas day

Latest News

CHRIS DANIELSON, MIKE GARBERS, AND THE ALMA CENTER SCHOOL DISTRICT
LYNN ENGMAN
MARY GERDES AND RE-PETE’S SALOON AND GRILL
SCOTT EVERSON
JAMIE STRASBURG