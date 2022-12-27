Harvest of the Month-Beets

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Ruth Chipps with Jackson in Action Healthy Living Coalition, shares a recipe for beets, December’s Harvest of the Month.

Orange Maple Beet Sauté

Recipe: Ruth Chipps, MS, RDN

Ingredients: 2 Tablespoons butter or olive oil 1 large shallot, sliced thinly or half a small onion, chopped 2 1/2 - 3 pounds beets (about 5 large), peeled and cubed Juice from 2 large navel oranges or about a quarter cup of juice 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar 1/4 cup maple syrup A few sprigs of fresh thyme (or 1/4 teaspoon dried) or rosemary 2 Tbsp feta cheese, crumbled (optional) 1/8 teaspoon sea salt (optional) Heat the butter or oil in a large skillet to medium high heat. Add the sliced shallot or onion and cook for 1-2 minutes until it softens. Add the beets, the orange juice, balsamic vinegar and maple syrup/ Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, covered, for about 30-40 minutes until the beets are about fork tender, but not quite soft enough to eat. Remove the lid from the pan and cook for another 10-12 minutes until most of the liquid has cooked off and there’s a thick, syrupy sauce in the bottom of the pan that coats the beets.

Sprinkle with feta cheese just before serving (optional). Taste and add more salt if needed. Serve warm or at room temperature or chilled right out of the fridge.

