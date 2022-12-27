JAMIE STRASBURG

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Jamie Strasburg for the Sunshine Award. Jamie is a one-of-a-kind person we are lucky to call a friend! Since we moved here, Jamie and her family have been so kind and welcoming! No matter how busy Jamie is or what she has on her own plate, she is always thinking of others. Jamie has randomly sent little “pick me ups” and things she knows that will help make my days better. I can never repay Jamie’s kindness and we are so blessed to have her family’s friendship.

Brenda Schleusner

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tommy Lee Wilkes
Suspect in Christmas Eve armed robbery now in custody
Authorities say a 4-year-old boy who wandered off during a hike with his father died after he...
Boy, 4, dies after being rescued from freezing river on Christmas Eve
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Ava Schmidt, 14, was a freshman at Bay Port High School in Wisconsin.
14-year-old died from flu complications days before Christmas
Callie Blue received a generous tip while working on Christmas Day.
Waitress surprised with $1K tip on Christmas day

Latest News

CHRIS DANIELSON, MIKE GARBERS, AND THE ALMA CENTER SCHOOL DISTRICT
LYNN ENGMAN
MARY GERDES AND RE-PETE’S SALOON AND GRILL
SCOTT EVERSON