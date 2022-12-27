JJ Watt announces retirement in Twitter post

(WEAU) - Former Wisconsin Badgers star and NFL player J.J. Watt is retiring after 12 NFL seasons.

Watt, who plays for the Arizona Cardinals, posted on Twitter that he would be playing in his last-ever NFL home game.

The Pewaukee native, who won the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year award in 2012, 2014 and 2015, has played in 12 NFL seasons, including 10 in Houston and two in Arizona. Watt has racked up 111.5 sacks, 17 fumble recoveries and 27 forced fumbles in his career thus far.

Watt wrote on Twitter that Arizona’s game against Tampa Bay on Christmas Day was his son Koa’s first-ever NFL game and Watt’s last-ever NFL home game.

“My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude,” Watt wrote. “It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure.”

Arizona plays at Atlanta on New Year’s Day and wraps up its 2022-23 season at San Francisco on Jan. 8.

Koa’s first ever NFL game.

My last ever NFL home game.



My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure.



🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wXbDUcHM8B — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 27, 2022

