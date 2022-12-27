JJ Watt announces retirement in Twitter post

The former Wisconsin Badgers star is retiring after 12 NFL seasons.
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the second half of an NFL football game...
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz.(Rick Scuteri | AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WEAU) - Former Wisconsin Badgers star and NFL player J.J. Watt is retiring after 12 NFL seasons.

Watt, who plays for the Arizona Cardinals, posted on Twitter that he would be playing in his last-ever NFL home game.

The Pewaukee native, who won the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year award in 2012, 2014 and 2015, has played in 12 NFL seasons, including 10 in Houston and two in Arizona. Watt has racked up 111.5 sacks, 17 fumble recoveries and 27 forced fumbles in his career thus far.

Watt wrote on Twitter that Arizona’s game against Tampa Bay on Christmas Day was his son Koa’s first-ever NFL game and Watt’s last-ever NFL home game.

“My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude,” Watt wrote. “It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure.”

Arizona plays at Atlanta on New Year’s Day and wraps up its 2022-23 season at San Francisco on Jan. 8.

