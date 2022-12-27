KATHRYN PARKHURST

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I am writing to you because I think Kathryn Parkhurst should receive the Sunshine Award. She is fighting health issues but she still helps people. She helps people out with special things too. She loves to cook and have people come to her house to eat. She always gives her best. Sometimes she donates food for Barnabas’ Table in downtown Chippewa Falls and she cooks the meals and her friends help her. She is a blessing to everyone. She sure helped me.

Dawn Fellenz

