Man accused of firing gunshots in La Crosse on Christmas Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Fort Worth, TX man is facing charges after being accused of firing shots from a suspected handgun in the City of La Crosse on Christmas Day.

Court records show 33-year-old Luke Springer is facing charges of second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, obstructing an officer, and disorderly conduct. Court records also show Springer is facing a citation of reckless driving-endanger safety.

According to a criminal complaint, on Dec. 25, 2022 at 5:16 p.m., officers responded to Avon Street and Clinton Street in the City of La Crosse for possible shots fired. Upon arrival, it was determined speaking with the witnesses and victims, Luke Springer was involved in a verbal argument with two people about his driving behavior. After they confronted Springer, it was determined Springer then fired off two rounds from what was believed to be a handgun, directly behind the vehicle that belonged to the two people that they were sitting in. Shell casings were found on scene. Springer was found next door at 1317 Avon Street and taken into custody

The criminal complaint says a porch camera captured the gunshots which can be heard on the camera. An officer recorded about 30 seconds of this incident, in which you can hear two loud shots on the camera.

