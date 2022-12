EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Mary Gerdes (WWIS) and Re-Pete’s Saloon and Grill deserve recognition with the Sunshine Award for helping out their community in Jackson County. Because of the power outages they have set up a place for people who are out of power to come and get warm and have a warm meal. They are the angels in our community.

WWIS Radio

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.