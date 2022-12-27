No one hurt in 2 separate house fires near Sparta over holiday weekend

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Sparta Area Fire District said no one was hurt in two different house fires over the holiday weekend near Sparta.

The first fire happened on Dec. 23 at 4:14 p.m. at a home on Highway 16 on Sparta’s east side. A fire in the basement of the home had spread to the kitchen when crews arrived. The home had moderate smoke and water damage from the fire, which was caused by a heat lamp being used to warm the water pipes in the basement near the kitchen sink area. Crews were on scene for two hours.

The second fire happened at a home on the 12000 block of Gillette Avenue northeast of Sparta on Dec. 25. Crews were called to the home at 7:07 a.m. for a report of smoke coming from the roof. A fire had started in the attic and continued down the walls. The fire, which was caused by faulty wiring in the attic, caused moderate smoke and water damage. Crews were on scene for two hours.

Sparta Fire Chief Mike Arnold said that there were no major issues with either fire and no one was hurt.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.