No one hurt in Eau Claire duplex fire Tuesday morning

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a fire at a duplex in Eau Claire Tuesday morning.

Eau Claire Fire & Rescue said that at 2:33 a.m. Tuesday, crews responded to the 5700 block of Christopher Drive on Eau Claire’s northwest side for a report of a fire.

According to a release, crews arrived to find a fire on one side of the duplex. The fire was brought under control as crews searched both sides of the duplex. While no people were hurt in the fire, one cat was found dead. Damage from the fire was kept to one side of the duplex. The cause of the fire has not been released, but investigators said the fire started in the living room and caused about $100,000 worth of damage.

Assisting the Eau Claire Fire Department were the Eau Claire Police Department and the Eau Claire Communications Center.

