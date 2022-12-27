No one hurt in Eau Claire duplex fire Tuesday morning

One cat died in the fire, which happened on Eau Claire’s northwest side.
Eau Claire Firefighters
Eau Claire Firefighters(Eau Claire Firefighters)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a fire at a duplex in Eau Claire Tuesday morning.

Eau Claire Fire & Rescue said that at 2:33 a.m. Tuesday, crews responded to the 5700 block of Christopher Drive on Eau Claire’s northwest side for a report of a fire.

According to a release, crews arrived to find a fire on one side of the duplex. The fire was brought under control as crews searched both sides of the duplex. While no people were hurt in the fire, one cat was found dead. Damage from the fire was kept to one side of the duplex. The cause of the fire has not been released, but investigators said the fire started in the living room and caused about $100,000 worth of damage.

Assisting the Eau Claire Fire Department were the Eau Claire Police Department and the Eau Claire Communications Center.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 4-year-old boy who wandered off during a hike with his father died after he...
Boy, 4, dies after being rescued from freezing river on Christmas Eve
Tommy Lee Wilkes
Suspect in Christmas Eve armed robbery now in custody
Ava Schmidt, 14, was a freshman at Bay Port High School in Wisconsin.
14-year-old died from flu complications days before Christmas
Callie Blue received a generous tip while working on Christmas Day.
Waitress surprised with $1K tip on Christmas day
Miss Wisconsin 2022 winner
Fond du Lac native crowned Miss Wisconsin 2022

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Forecast 12/26/22 10 p.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 12/26/22 10 p.m.
Snowmobiler riding on of the many trails for Knight Owls Snowmobile Club.
Snowmobile clubs face challenges after opening trails for the season
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 5 (12/26/22)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 5 (12/26/22)
Wisconsin DNR to hold Bob Ross-inspired 5k