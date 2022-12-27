Preemie celebrates first Christmas at home

Eau Claire family brings fifteen month old baby home from the hospital just in time for the holidays
Preemie baby's first Christmas at home with family.
Preemie baby's first Christmas at home with family.(WEAU)
By Melanie Walleser
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire family celebrates a very memorable holiday season. It’s the very first Christmas their fifteen month old has been able to spend at home with her family.

Opal Smith was born prematurely, at just twenty-eight weeks. She weighed just over a pound and her lungs were underdeveloped. She was hospitalized in the NICU at Children’s Minnesota hospital for nearly a year.

Despite having to be away from Opal for so long, her mother, Eliza Smith, said she rested easy knowing she was taken care of in the NICU.

“We grew to really love and care about all the nursing staff and the doctors. They were so wonderful to Opal. They treated her with so much care and compassion and it became easier as the days went on, knowing she had such a loving NICU family there,” Smith said.

In September, Opal’s family received the news that she was finally healthy enough to go home.

“We had been waiting and planning for her to come home for quite some time. And just the news that she finally was... it was so exciting and we were thrilled,” Smith said.

Opal spent Christmas opening presents with her older brother. She was gifted toys and musical instruments.

“She had music therapy at Children’s in the NICU, starting from when she was very tiny and she always responded to it so well, even when she was really little, her heart rate would kind of go down and she was just content... We got her some music stuff this year for Christmas, so she can kind of keep that going,” Smith said.

Her family said they’re proud of everything Opal has overcome.

“She’s a very happy little girl. She always has been, which always surprised me that she’s been able to remain so positive, even though she’s gone through a lot,” Smith said.

Opal’s mother said that any parents in a similar situation shouldn’t give up hope that things will get better.

Today, Opal weighs seventeen pounds and three ounces. She’s healthy and doing well at home.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tommy Lee Wilkes
Suspect in Christmas Eve armed robbery now in custody
Authorities say a 4-year-old boy who wandered off during a hike with his father died after he...
Boy, 4, dies after being rescued from freezing river on Christmas Eve
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Ava Schmidt, 14, was a freshman at Bay Port High School in Wisconsin.
14-year-old died from flu complications days before Christmas
An Eau Claire duplex is damaged after a fire on Dec. 27, 2022.
No people hurt in Eau Claire duplex fire Tuesday morning

Latest News

Now 25-year-old Ezra McCandless was convicted in the stabbing death of 24-year-old Alex...
New trial requested in Ezra McCandless case
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
Harvest of the Month: Beets
Harvest of the Month: Beets
According to a media release from Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears and Genoa-Harmony Fire...
Big River Inn in Genoa damaged in Christmas morning fire