TERRY BENTLEY

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

My husband, Terry Bentley, is one of the most caring, kind, and respectful people that I know. Even when he’s dealing with life’s stresses, he still manages to put our family first. I recently turned 40 and not only did I get a night out with dinner, friends, and my parents, he also threw me a surprise birthday party for it as well. He never disappoints me and makes me smile. I know I made the right decision when I married him 5 ½ years ago. I hope I can give him half of what he’s given to me in our 16+ years together. I love him and he is most deserving of the Sunshine Award as he’s always putting so much sunshine into everyone’s lives.

Joey Bentley

