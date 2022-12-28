Candidates being sought for appointment to La Crosse County Board in District 28

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Candidates are being sought for an appointment to the La Crosse County Board in District 28.

According to a media release from La Crosse County, due to the pending resignation of Supervisor Karen Keil, a vacancy will exist in District 28 of the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors. County Board Chair, Monica Kruse, announced Wednesday the schedule for filling the seat.

The media release from La Crosse County says qualified applicants, people 18 years old or older who are currently or plan to become a resident of the 28th District prior to being sworn in, should submit a letter of interest to the office of the County Clerk, 212 6th Street N Room 1500 La Crosse WI 54601 or email gdankmeyer@lacrossecounty.org by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Interviews with qualified applicants are slated to be held the week of Jan. 23, 2023.

A link to the District map is available online, HERE.

According to the media release from La Crosse County, the County Board Chair’s appointment recommendation is set be presented to the full County Board for approval at the Policy Planning Meeting on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. It is anticipated the newly appointed Supervisor from the 28th District would then be sworn in and take office at that same meeting.

