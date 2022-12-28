Candlelight events to be held across the state to celebrate the outdoors

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR invites the public to celebrate the outdoors this winter at any of the several candlelight events happening across Wisconsin. The events kick off on Jan. 7 and are scheduled at different locations through Feb. 25.

“Winter candlelight events are some of the most popular activities at Wisconsin state parks, forests, and trails,” said Steve Schmelzer, Parks and Recreation Management director. “Candlelight activities are a great way to see the parks in a different light. This year, we encourage you to invite someone to come out to a candlelight event in 2023 if they’ve never been before or if neither of you has been before,” said Schmelzer.

These free-to-low-cost events typically begin around sunset and offer a variety of ways to enjoy the winter scenery after dark, including hiking, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing. Many will include activities such as bonfires, hot chocolate, cider, and other refreshments available for sale or by donation, and some will have warming shelters.

These events offer no-commitment opportunities for first-timers and can help build connections with other outdoor enthusiasts during the time of year when many people stay indoors.

Although the amount of gear needed varies, warm clothing with layers is recommended for all events. Trekking poles are optional. A headlamp or flashlight is recommended. Check with the property to see what is available to rent and to make reservations.

Most properties will require a 2023 Wisconsin state park admission fee or a state trail pass unless stated otherwise. State park daily admission passes may be available to check out at participating libraries.

You can share your candlelight adventures using the hashtag #OutWiGo on social media.

For a full list of candlelight events and details this winter, click here.

