Eau Claire Community Haven House in need of volunteers

The Community Haven House is creating a space for unhoused community members to get out of the...
The Community Haven House is creating a space for unhoused community members to get out of the cold.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Community Haven House is in need of volunteers.

According to a social post via the City of Eau Claire- Government Facebook Page, Eau Claire Community Haven House offers a safe place for people experiencing homelessness to spend time when other facilities are not available. They open at various times based on need and the weather. They are in need of volunteers. A brief background check is performed.

You can sign up to volunteer online, HERE.

According to the social post via the City of Eau Claire – Government Facebook Page, anyone 18 and older can volunteer, you can choose a shift that meets your availability, Eau Claire Community Haven House will run a brief background check before scheduling.

Questions can be emailed to ecwarmingcenter@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowmobiler riding on of the many trails for Knight Owls Snowmobile Club.
Snowmobile clubs face challenges after opening trails for the season
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Now 25-year-old Ezra McCandless was convicted in the stabbing death of 24-year-old Alex...
New trial requested in Ezra McCandless case
Michael Phillippi
Man charged with burglarizing Eau Claire day care

Latest News

La Crosse County Building
Candidates being sought for appointment to La Crosse County Board in District 28
According to a media release from La Crosse Refuse & Recycling, City of La Crosse, you are...
La Crosse Christmas tree collection scheduled Jan. 3-6
The average homeowner in Wisconsin will save more than $200 on their property taxes this year...
Wisconsin reveals how much lottery revenue will save homeowners
New Year's Family Party
New Year's Family Party (12/28/22)