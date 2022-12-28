Eau Claire Community Haven House in need of volunteers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Community Haven House is in need of volunteers.

According to a social post via the City of Eau Claire- Government Facebook Page, Eau Claire Community Haven House offers a safe place for people experiencing homelessness to spend time when other facilities are not available. They open at various times based on need and the weather. They are in need of volunteers. A brief background check is performed.

You can sign up to volunteer online, HERE.

According to the social post via the City of Eau Claire – Government Facebook Page, anyone 18 and older can volunteer, you can choose a shift that meets your availability, Eau Claire Community Haven House will run a brief background check before scheduling.

Questions can be emailed to ecwarmingcenter@gmail.com.

