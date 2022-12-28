Gov. Evers launches housing program for homelessness and opioid use disorders

By Sean White
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers today announced the launch of the Recovery Voucher Program in partnership with the Wisconsin DHS and the Wisconsin Department of Administration.

The effort will be supported by a portion of Wisconsin’s McKinsey & Company opioid settlement funds, which provided the state with $31 million to address the effects of the opioid epidemic. An initial $2 million investment into the Recovery Voucher Program will help provide access to affordable, safe, and stable housing for individuals who are experiencing homelessness and have been diagnosed with opioid use disorder.

“Wisconsinites across our state have experienced the tragedy of the opioid epidemic firsthand, whether they are working to overcome opioid use disorder, they have a loved one, friend, or neighbor who is, or they’ve lost someone they love to this deadly epidemic,” said Gov. Evers. “These funds will be critically important in supporting those working through their recovery to find hope, healing, and help folks regain dignity and security through safe housing.”

“Basic needs, like housing or food, need to be met before anyone can overcome an illness, including opioid use disorder. Too often individuals in treatment and recovery for substance use disorder lack the safe and stable housing necessary to support them in their journey,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge.

DOA’s Division of Energy, Housing, and Community Resources will administer the program, leveraging supportive housing expertise and strengthen existing partnerships with the Continuum of Care Program in Milwaukee, Dane, and Racine counties, as well as local coalitions serving the other 69 counties across the state.

“We’re proud to partner with DHS and local agencies to ensure that folks get their basic housing needs met through this important program,” said DOA Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld. “Safe housing and shelter are critical for recovery, as they are for every Wisconsinite.”

Housing agencies chosen through a competitive grant process will begin working with recovery residences starting Jan. 1. Wisconsin residents diagnosed with OUD who have been homeless or are at risk of homelessness will have the opportunity to continue their journey to sober living through access to recovery residences. 

More information on the program is available here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowmobiler riding on of the many trails for Knight Owls Snowmobile Club.
Snowmobile clubs face challenges after opening trails for the season
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Now 25-year-old Ezra McCandless was convicted in the stabbing death of 24-year-old Alex...
New trial requested in Ezra McCandless case
Michael Phillippi
Man charged with burglarizing Eau Claire day care

Latest News

La Crosse County Building
Candidates being sought for appointment to La Crosse County Board in District 28
The Community Haven House is creating a space for unhoused community members to get out of the...
Eau Claire Community Haven House in need of volunteers
According to a media release from La Crosse Refuse & Recycling, City of La Crosse, you are...
La Crosse Christmas tree collection scheduled Jan. 3-6
The average homeowner in Wisconsin will save more than $200 on their property taxes this year...
Wisconsin reveals how much lottery revenue will save homeowners