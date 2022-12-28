La Crosse Christmas tree collection scheduled Jan. 3-6

According to a media release from La Crosse Refuse & Recycling, City of La Crosse, you are...

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Christmas tree collection for 2023 in La Crosse is scheduled to run Jan. 3-6.

According to a media release from La Crosse Refuse & Recycling, City of La Crosse, you are asked to remove tinsel, ornaments, and tree bags, and set your tree out on the boulevard by 7:00 a.m. on Jan. 3.

The media release from La Crosse Refuse & Recycling says this collection will not coincide with your trash collection schedule. They do not collect artificial Christmas trees.

According to the media release from La Crosse Refuse & Recycling, artificial Christmas trees along with holiday lights and artificial wreaths, can be placed in your city-service recycling cart or dropped off at Harter’s Quick Clean-Up. They collect wreaths, live or artificial, as most are constructed with heavy wire. They will not pick up other brush or yard waste. Since the Isle La Plume Yard Waste & Brush site is closed for the season, those items can be taken to the La Crosse County Landfill. You can call them for more information at 608-785-9572.

Additional information is available on the City of La Crosse, HERE.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

