La Crosse Christmas tree collection scheduled Jan. 3-6

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Christmas tree collection for 2023 in La Crosse is scheduled to run Jan. 3-6.

According to a media release from La Crosse Refuse & Recycling, City of La Crosse, you are asked to remove tinsel, ornaments, and tree bags, and set your tree out on the boulevard by 7:00 a.m. on Jan. 3.

The media release from La Crosse Refuse & Recycling says this collection will not coincide with your trash collection schedule. They do not collect artificial Christmas trees.

According to the media release from La Crosse Refuse & Recycling, artificial Christmas trees along with holiday lights and artificial wreaths, can be placed in your city-service recycling cart or dropped off at Harter’s Quick Clean-Up. They collect wreaths, live or artificial, as most are constructed with heavy wire. They will not pick up other brush or yard waste. Since the Isle La Plume Yard Waste & Brush site is closed for the season, those items can be taken to the La Crosse County Landfill. You can call them for more information at 608-785-9572.

