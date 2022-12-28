Merry Mulch Tree Recycling program underway in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With Christmas now over, you may be thinking about what’s next for your holiday tree. If you’re undecking the halls in Eau Claire, there’s a program giving evergreens another purpose.

Christmas trees are already starting to pile up at the City of Eau Claire’s brush site on Jeffers Road.

“The city has our Merry Mulch program,” said Steve Plaza, the city’s park, forestry manager. “It’s where citizens can drop off their trees seven days a week 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.”

That program takes those trees and turns them into woodchips for use at city parks. The community can also take advantage of the mulch.

“Citizens in the summer, when our brush site is open, they can come up and fill up their pickup truck or 5-gallon bucket and use them at no charge,” Plaza said.

For those looking to make their evergreen part of the recycling program, there are a few rules.

“We ask that the trees have no decorations: tinsels, lights, stars, ornaments, popcorn strings or anything like that,” Plaza said.

They also don’t accept any fake trees. Because of recent storms, the city will be taking fallen limbs.

“Since there’s a lot of snow on the trees, and there’s a lot of the down branches, if people want to drop off smaller branches out here, they can do that as well,” Plaza said. “They have to be under six inches in diameter and no longer than 6-feet in length.”

If you’re not ready to take down that real Christmas tree just yet, Eau Claire County Emergency Management said make sure to keep it watered. It said dry trees can catch on fire quickly.

“It’s usually caused by electrical failures with the Christmas lights or from the tree being too close to a heat source,” said Valerie Desio, the emergency management program assistant. “Especially with the colder weather, we’re turning on our heat those are at a higher risk.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association, in 2020, 180 fires in the U.S. were caused by Christmas trees.

The City of Eau Claire’s brush site will be accepting trees and sticks now through Jan. 31. There is no pickup service, so you’ll need to drop it off at the site on Jeffers Road.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.