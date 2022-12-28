EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center is holding a New Year’s Family Party for the entire community.

The event is Friday, December 30 from 5:00-8:30 p.m. at the center on Craig Road in Eau Claire.

It features inflatables, face painting, limo rides, prizes, DJ, and a balloon drop at 8:00 p.m.

Cost is $5 cash at the door per person, kids 2 and under get in free.

