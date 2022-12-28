Packers put DL Dean Lowry on injured reserve with calf issue

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay has placed defensive lineman Dean Lowry on injured reserve after a calf issue caused him to leave the Packers’ 26-20 victory at Miami on Sunday.

The move will end Lowry’s streak of 101 consecutive regular-season games played.

Lowry, a 2016 fourth-round pick from Northwestern, started 12 games this season and had 43 tackles to rank second among Packers defensive linemen. Lowry had a career-high five sacks last season, but had only half a sack this season.

The loss of Lowry should result in more playing time for rookie first-round pick Devonte Wyatt, a Georgia defensive lineman who was selected 28th overall in this year’s draft. Wyatt played a season-high 24 defensive snaps in the Dolphins game.

In other moves Tuesday, the Packers signed wide receiver Bo Melton off the Seattle Seahawks practice squad and released linebacker Tipa Galeai from injured reserve.

Melton, a rookie seventh-round pick from Rutgers, had spent the entire season on Seattle’s practice squad.

The Packers (7-8) will seek their fourth consecutive victory and try to boost their playoff hopes Sunday when they host the NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings (12-3).

___

