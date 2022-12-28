Santa stops in Chippewa Falls in a helicopter

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Santa made a stop in Chippewa Falls Wednesday.

Ace Helicopters landed at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds Wednesday afternoon with Santa on board to give presents to families in need. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says the helicopter wanted to make the trip earlier, but couldn’t due to weather.

Chippewa Falls was just one of the many stops that Santa is making in the helicopter.

“We usually do anywhere from two to four stops, and we’ll also do different drops where we can’t land, we’ll drop some things, fall from the helicopter. So if you hear a helicopter look outside, you never know what might fall out of it,” Don Arnold, “Santa”, said.

The gifts that Ace Helicopters are giving out are donated and go to families chosen ahead of time that are in need a little help to bring holiday cheer.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.