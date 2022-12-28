Steinmetz family grateful for community support after losing home in fire

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa County family is figuring what is next after a fire destroyed their home just before Christmas.

The community is rallying behind the Stienmetz family, helping out however they can.

Mitch Steinmetz recounted what happened the morning of December 21st.

“That morning I walked in and put my coat in the corner like I normally do. We were kind of in a hurry to get to a funeral. When I come out of the shower my wife says I smell smoke,” said Mitch. “Well, I ran down to the basement to look. And I open up the door from the kitchen into there, and it was completely engulfed, just in a second. I lived here 50 years, this is where I grew up.”

Everyone who was in the house, who included two of Mitch’s sons, wife and daughter, made it out the house just fine. One of his sons, Ben, was asleep when the fire happened. One of his brothers rushed to his room to wake him up.

“I wake up to my name being screamed. I didn’t really know what was happening. I thought I was getting told to go down to the barn like usual,” said Ben. “We ended up crawling out the door, sliding down the stairs. It’s just like it’s all a blur. I don’t really know.”

If the Steinmetz name sounds familiar, sports fans in Chippewa Falls know Mitch as the head baseball coach at Chi-Hi. Every Steinmetz child, including daughter Paige, played for the high school. Paige is currently on the girls hockey team.

The family is grateful for the swift response from neighbors as the family had to rush out into the frigid morning.

“The community was bringing anything you can think of. There was sweatshirts. I mean, within a couple of hours of it even starting, we already had clothes to put on more if we needed to,” said Ben. “The generosity was just unbelievable.”

Lucas, one of the sons that was away at college when the fire happened, has a friend who started a GoFundMe page that has at last check surpassed the goal of $100,000.

Between that, the offers of places to stay and the food and Christmas cookies offered from community members, Mitch cannot put into words how grateful he is to everyone.

“This doesn’t feel like thank you is enough. We cried about losing the house, we cried about the loss. And now we cry way more about the overwhelming support,” said Mitch. “It’s nice to have people you never knew cared for you.”

Even though the house has been reduced to rubble, memories could still be found.

Lucas and Ben randomly stumbled up three of the seven painted rocks planted outside the home with their names along with their father’s name.

For the time being, the Steinmetz’ will be staying with a neighbor down the road to stay close to the family farm.

Mitch said he has no idea how long it will take to rebuild a new, smaller-scale, home where the old one once stood. He also does not know when to even begin.

