Woman receives car as part of ONE Automotive Group's 60 Days of Giving

One Automotive Group 60 Days of Giving
(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff and Duane Wolter
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman in Eau Claire County received a car Wednesday.

For over 10 years, ONE Automotive Group has hosted its 60 Days of Giving campaign, where one lucky winner receives a pre-owned car.

This year’s winner is Rebecca Schrantz who was nominated by her mother Julie Scott.

According to Scott, Schrantz was in a car crash nearly five years ago that left her a paraplegic. The single mother of three is looking to go back to school and pursue a degree, which is something she was working towards before the crash.

ONE Automotive Group gifted Schrantz a 2014 Ford Focus SE FWD which will be modified so she can drive.

