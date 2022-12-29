Chippewa Valley Ag Conference set for January 19

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Valley Technical College and Security Financial Bank are once again joining forces to present the Chippewa Valley Ag Conference January 19.

News release: Local agriculture producers are encouraged to attend the Chippewa Valley Ag Conference, which will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, January 19 at Chippewa Valley Technical College’s Energy Education Center, 4000 Campus Road in Eau Claire. The full-day conference will feature two keynote addresses and a variety of breakout sessions on topics impactful for area ag operations. Security Financial Bank (SFB) is very excited about the speaker lineup and the assortment of topics for this conference, indicated Jenny Jereczek, SFB’s director of agriculture banking.

“SFB plans this event each year to allow area ag producers an opportunity to connect with others in their industry and focus on the future of their operations,” Jereczek said. “We hope this full-day event continues to provide practical knowledge and strategies to take them into the New Year reenergized.”

Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC) is co-hosting this event with SFB again this year.

“We have heard great feedback from our local ag producers on previous year’s events, and we are excited for the many tips, tools, and advice for ag producers in this year’s event,” said Mark Denk, a farm business instructor for CVTC. “We have a diverse collection of sessions for everyone to take away something valuable.”

The conference will kick off with a welcome keynote address from Hank Wagner, who owns and operates multiple businesses – including a fifth-generation dairy farm – and is a frequent motivational speaker across the country.

Cost to attend is only $25 per person and includes lunch, both keynote sessions, and three different breakout sessions. To register, visit https://2023CVAgConference.eventbrite.com. Registration deadline is January 11, 2023, but attendees are encouraged to register early as space is limited.

To download a conference brochure with a detailed description of each breakout session, CLICK HERE. For more information or questions, contact Becky Seelen, SFB director of marketing and corporate communications, at 715-930-7030 or bseelen@sfbank.com

The conference is being presented by Chippewa Valley Technical College and Security Financial Bank along with GPS Dairy Consulting, Komro Sales, NAU Country Insurance Company, Olson Solar Energy, Quality Liquid Feeds, Ruder Ware, Sundstrom and Company, and Synergy Cooperative.

