Confident Packers’ defense ready for round two against Minnesota

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Justin Jefferson, and the rest of the Minnesota offense, were in the Packers’ nightmares following week one. Jefferson had 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the 23-7 win. This week, the task turns to stop the one Matt LaFleur calls the best in the game.

“We let the best player on that team have a big-time game,” said safety Adrian Amos. “You know what I’m saying, can’t allow that to happen.”

It’s been 16 weeks since the season-opening matchup. Jefferson is now on pace for the first 2,000-yard receiving season in NFL history.

“They find ways to get him the ball.. different ways,” said Amos. “He can do it, he runs good routes.”

Jefferson is just one piece in a talented Vikings offense that also features quarterback Kirk Cousins and running back Dalvin Cook. The defense knows they have to be ready for a variety of threats.

“They can be pretty explosive as well,” said Amos. “We’ve just got to keep a top on it. It all starts with stopping the run again.”

The Packers are on a three-game winning streak entering the game. The defense especially has shown up in that span, reeling in six interceptions, three of which came in the second half of their 26-20 win over Miami Sunday.

“They’re just coming in bunches right now,” said defensive tackle Kenny Clark. “Once you start getting turnovers, I guess they just start happening that way.”

“We’ve been at the right spots the last couple of weeks,” said Amos.

LaFleur also emphasized getting pressure on Cousins in the matchup Sunday, otherwise, the veteran quarterback can be lethal. The game kicks at 3:25 p.m. Sunday in Green Bay.

