DNR confirms CWD in deer harvested in Buffalo County

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says a wild deer harvested in Buffalo County has tested positive for chronic wasting disease, or CWD.

The deer harvested was a 2-year-old doe and was the first confirmed CWD-positive wild deer in Buffalo County.

CWD is a fatal and infectious nervous system disease affecting deer, moose, elk, reindeer and caribou. The DNR began monitoring Wisconsin’s deer population for CWD in 1999, with the first positive cases found in 2002.

As a result of the CWD-positive deer, the DNR will place a three-year baiting and feeding ban in Buffalo County. Bans have been in place in the county since 2018 due to CWD-positive cases in adjacent counties. The DNR said that baiting or feeding deer can encourage deer to gather unnaturally around food sources where transmission of CWD can take place. Bans are currently in place in 55 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.

A public meeting will be held on Jan. 11 at the Cochrane-Fountain City school auditorium at 7 p.m. with the DNR and Buffalo County Deer Advisory Council. At the meeting, DNR staff will provide information about CWD, CWD testing and disease surveillance options being considered.

Additionally, the DNR is asking hunters in Buffalo County to help efforts to identify where CWD happens. Anyone harvesting deer within 10 miles of the CWD-positive case, which was found in the Town of Lincoln, are especially encouraged to have their harvested deer tested for CWD.

The antlerless-only holiday hunt is open through Jan. 1 and archery season is open through Jan. 8 in Buffalo County.

