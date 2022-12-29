Eau Claire Countywide snowmobile trails open Dec. 30

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Countywide snowmobile trails are scheduled to open as of Dec. 30, 2022, effective at 8:00 a.m.

According to a media release from the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department, a portion of the county forest trail system that connects to Clark County will stay closed, as there are still downed trees that need to be removed for safe riding. This includes Trail #3 and a portion of Corridor 22 east of intersection 18.

The media release from the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department says most trails have been groomed and are in early season riding condition. Riders are asked to ride with caution.

According to the media release from the Eau Claire Parks & Forest Department, snowmobile trails in other counties around Eau Claire may not be open so you are asked to check with them before riding across county lines. Eau Claire County urges all snowmobilers to abide by State and County regulations. Snowmobile travel is allowed only on designated trails and routes. You are asked to respect landowners’ property.

Questions can be directed to the Parks & Forest Department at (715) 839-4783.

