Flying Eagles prepare for 91st Ski Jumping Invitational

(WEAU)
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - While the Silver Mine Invitational will not take place this year due to damage to the jump, the 91st Flying Eagles Invitational will take place January 7th and 8th at Mt. Washington in Eau Claire.

The events will take will be free to the public. There is no parking at the hill, but shuttles will run on Sunday from Carson Park.

Sunday’s jumps will be a junior national qualifying event, featuring the 55 meter hill which was added to the facility in the past couple years.

While organizers would love to be at Silver Mine Hill this year, Flying Eagles Coach Nick Mattoon is ready to showcase all the hard work that goes into training the next generation of ski jumpers at Mt. Washington.

“We have a dedicated team of people who do not get paid to come out there every single weekend busting their butt getting that hill done for us. It’s huge for us to have a junior national qualifier there. It’s kind of finally coming to fruition. It’s here. We finally get to use it for the purposes of building it.

We just want to get more people involved. We want people to see ski jumping. It’s such a unique sport and we have it here in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. That’s crazy. It’s super fun that we get to show them our club and what we can do and what our juniors are junior program is doing and building for not only Eau Claire but for our nation as well.”

More information on the event can be found at https://www.visiteauclaire.com/silver-mine-ski/

