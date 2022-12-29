Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to retire with the Packers

Green Bay Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix runs after an interception during the second half of an...
Green Bay Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix runs after an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in Philadelphia.(Matt Rourke | AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix has informed the team of his decision to retire with the Green Bay Packers.

Clinton-Dix was drafted by the Packers in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. In his four-plus seasons with Green Bay, he recorded 14 interceptions and three forced fumbles. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2016 after leading the team with five interceptions. He appeared in 71 regular season games from 2014-2018.

He was traded to the Washington Football Team during the 2018 regular season, then played in 16 games for the Chicago Bears in 2019.

