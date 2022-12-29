Hansen Meat recalls Smoked Beef Hearts

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Hansen Meat Service in Franksville, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for smoked beef heart pieces sold at its retail store. This includes products purchased on or before Dec. 27, 2022, and all products were sold in 16-oz. containers carrying a mark of inspection with establishment No. 74.

This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during routine inspection activities. Evidence shows that the product may be adulterated. More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available below and on USDA’s website at www.fsis.usda.gov.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming this product. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have this product can discard it. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Rick Kastenson, Hansen Meat Service, at (262) 835-9510.

For more information about the specifics of recall classifications, please visit www.fsis.usda.gov.

