Jackson County is working to install an all-abilities playground in the coming year

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Jackson County will soon be getting a new playground that will be inclusive to all children, including those with special needs, in the coming year.

“It was just a couple of local moms that attend this park regularly, and felt that it needed to be updated,” said Nicole Thompson. She and a few other mothers got together to plan for the new playground to be installed at Lunda Park in Black River Falls.

“We realized that selfishly for our own children, that we really loved the all-abilities playground for the different age levels,” said Thompson.

The all-abilities playground will allow for a more inclusive space for kids with specials needs, but with all things, it costs money.

“If we were going to put forth the effort to fundraise for a new park, we felt it would be beneficial to include everybody in Jackson County. We understood that Jackson County has a pretty high population of people with special needs,” said Thompson.

Jessica Stinson with the Jackson County Department of Health & Human Services knew of a grant that would be perfect for this project.

“I actually heard about it on social media. Or heard rumblings about it. The timing couldn’t have been better,” said Stinson. So we reached out to them, learned more about the program. Realized the project fit well with the grant. So we decided we’re going to give it a shot and apply for full funding for the project.”

The grant application was approved in November, and the county made the announcement of the funds earlier this week.

“With the additional funds raised on top of this grant, we are looking at a budget of around a $1Million,” said Thompson.

The park even benefits more than just the kids, but also adults with special needs or the elderly who have kids in their lives they want to take to the park, but can’t.

“One of the things we wanted to stress was the multi-generational socialization for everyone,” said Thompson. “I think we are going to make a really really cool playground that everyone will feel included in.”

“Even kids and adults who don’t have these challenges will be able to interact with those that do,” said Stinson.

Both Stinson and Thompson say the plan is to break ground in the Summer of 2023 and hopefully finish the project not loo long after.

