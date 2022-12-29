New rage rooms open in downtown Eau Claire

BreakThru Rage Rooms is the first business of its kind in the Chippewa Valley.
By Melanie Walleser
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new business in downtown Eau Claire allows people to relieve stress and anger in fun, destructive ways.

BreakThru Rage Rooms is now open for business, and is the first business of its kind in the area. Rage rooms are a popular way for people to vent by smashing and breaking items.

At BreakThru Rage Rooms there are three different rooms where people can break anything from dishes to TV’s.

Owner and operator, JP Parker, said the experience can be very therapeutic.

“Come on down, get a quick break. I’ll show you just how much fun this can be. It is something that does relieve a lot of stress and everybody who has been in to break something has said that is was amazing. It was an exhilarating feeling,” Parker said.

Parker also promises safety to his costumers and provides them with full body protective gear.

BreakThru Rage rooms are located at 423 Wisconsin Street across from Western Dairyland. It’s open Friday from 12 p.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Visit their Facebook page for a list of prices and more information.

