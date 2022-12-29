New Year’s Resolutions with the YMCA

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As we look to the new year, many people are thinking of some pretty familiar resolutions. The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley is asking you to rethink those resolutions and invest in yourself.

News Release: – It’s that time of year again when people start thinking about New Year’s resolutions and making the decision to join a gym, only to have that resolution fizzle out in a few months. According to a 2019 survey, 65% of people resolved to exercise more in the New Year. This is a cycle that repeats every year and can become frustrating.

While the saying, “New Year, New You” is what many people commit to during this time of year, the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley wants to remind everyone that the current “you” might not need a complete overhaul. Perhaps a better strategy is refocusing and ADDING something new to your healthy living journey – this includes both physical and emotional enrichment.

Making wellness changes can be daunting for many people. At the YMCA, we encourage people to focus on their motivation for making the change, find something they enjoy doing, and find people who will support them as they embark on these changes.

Bonnie Nicolai, Healthy Living Director at the Eau Claire YMCA, says, “The new year shouldn’t be about losing weight. Instead, make it about getting stronger. Or maybe it’s about helping you keep up with your grandkids, training for a hiking trip with your former college roommates, or feeling more peaceful. When you focus on the outcomes, you are going to be more motivated to stick to your new lifestyle habits.”

Finding an activity that you enjoy can be key to your ability to stick with it once the calendar turns to February. If you are new to making exercise a part of your daily routine – or if your fitness routine needs an injection of something new – the YMCA offers a free wellness consultation for all members.

“These consultations are an excellent opportunity to talk with one of our fitness center staff about what you are hoping to achieve and have a trained professional point you in the direction of activities, classes, and equipment that you might enjoy,” explains Carrie Mathwig, Healthy Living Director of the Chippewa Falls YMCA. “They can also help you set SMART– Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic, and Timely – goals for sustained success.”

The YMCA is a great place to connect with others with similar interests and goals. “There is a great sense of community at the YMCA. We have members who first met years ago in a group exercise class and now – decades later – they are good friends who meet at the Y multiple times a week,” enthused Bonnie Nicolai. “We see similar communities develop amongst our lap swimmers, pickleball players, pick-up basketball players, and seniors who participate in the wide variety of activities in our Active & Ageless program. When you get connected to others, you not only have more fun, but you have people who will help hold you accountable to your goals.”

Finding time to exercise is something that many people struggle to do, and this can be even harder for parents of young children. Starting January 1, the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley will be offering free drop-in childcare for children ages 6 weeks through age 10 while their parent(s) are at the YMCA working out.

“As a parent of four kids myself, I know how challenging it can be to fit into each 24-hour day everything that we want to accomplish,” Derek White, CEO of the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley shares. “We want parents in the Chippewa Valley to know that the YMCA is here to support their whole family. Whether they work out or simply relax and recharge while their kids are in Child Watch, the Y can help parents take care of themselves, so they are at their best to care for their kids.”

And the YMCA is also an ideal place for families to be active together. From pick-up basketball or open swim at the Chippewa Falls & Eau Claire YMCAs to the Kids Gym at the Eau Claire YMCA to the Family Fun Zone at the L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center, there are lots of ways families can have fun together while keeping their bodies healthy.

Finally, the YMCA wants everyone to know that its Membership for All program provides membership and program financial assistance so that everyone can afford to invest in themselves and their wellbeing. Details can be found online at www.ymca-cv.org/mfa.

To learn more about joining the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley, please contact the Member Services team of your local branch: 715-836-8460 for Eau Claire and 715-723-2201 for Chippewa Falls. Information about programs and to apply for membership can also be found at www.ymca-cv.org.

