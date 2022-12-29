No one hurt in duplex fire in the City of Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a structure fire at a duplex in the City of Onalaska Wednesday.

According to a media release from the City of Onalaska Fire Department, the Onalaska Fire Department was called to a report of a structure fire at 1820 East Avenue North on Dec. 28 at 5:47 p.m.

The media release from the City of Onalaska says Onalaska’s Assistant Fire Chief arrived to find smoke coming from one side of a residential duplex and requested mutual aid from the Holmen and La Crosse Fire Departments. A bystander reported that three children had just evacuated the involved home, and that everyone was out of the duplex. Fire crews arrived on scene and despite smoke in the structure, found and extinguished a fire in the basement. Additional crews confirmed there were no occupants inside and stayed on scene for salvage as well as overhaul operations.

No one was reported to be hurt in the fire.

Assisting with this fire included Holmen Fire Department, La Crosse Fire Department, Tri-State Ambulance, and the Onalaska Police Department.

