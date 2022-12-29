No one hurt in fire at Mayo Clinic building in Menomonie Wednesday

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a fire at a Mayo Clinic building in Menomonie Wednesday night.

A Mayo Clinic spokesperson said the fire happened at the Outpatient Psychiatry and Psychology Clinic.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire. The Mayo Clinic building is just east of the Mayo Clinic Health Systems Red Cedar facility off of Highway 12 on Menomonie’s east side.

The Menomonie Fire Department said it would provide more information later Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

