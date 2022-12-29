SportScene 13 for Wednesday, December 28th

By JD Danielson
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tons of prep basketball action from across the area, highlighted by McDonell’s first annual Denny Laramy Holiday Classic.

In the girls’ bracket, Hillsboro faces McDonell, and Regis takes on Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau.

On the boys’ side, McDonell played Bayfield.

In other prep basketball action, the girls’ squads from Elk Mound and Osseo-Fairchild face off, while the boys’ teams from Osseo-Fairchild and Fall Creek duke it out.

Plus, updates from the 91st Flying Eagles ski jump invitational, set to take place January 7th and 8th.

