Two men cited for fighting on Tampa to MSP airport flight

Airports across the country have descended into chaos during the busy holiday season.
Airports across the country have descended into chaos during the busy holiday season.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Two men were cited Wednesday for fighting on a Sun Country Airlines flight that arrived at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport from Tampa, Florida. Eddy Soto, 42, of Chicago, and Justin Michael Dodd, 30, of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, were both cited by police for disorderly conduct for brawling or fighting, the Star Tribune reported. The circumstances surrounding the fight weren’t immediately clear. “I don’t have any information related to what caused the fight,” the airport’s police spokesperson, Jeff Lea, said in an email. “No arrests were made, but citations were issued to the two individuals earlier today.” Airports across the country have descended into chaos during the busy holiday season. Airlines and travelers have experienced mass flight cancellations amidst dangerous storms and staffing shortages. Ninety flights had been delayed as of Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis, along with 34 cancellations. Thirty-two were Southwest flights, according to the aviation website FlightAware. Twenty-six Sun Country Airlines flights were delayed Wednesday. More than 91% of canceled flights Wednesday in the U.S. were on Southwest, according to the FlightAware tracking service. The airlines has been unable to recover from ferocious winter storms that raked large swaths of the country over the weekend. The federal government is investigating what happened at Southwest, which carries more passengers within the United States than any other airline.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Snowmobiler riding on of the many trails for Knight Owls Snowmobile Club.
Snowmobile clubs face challenges after opening trails for the season
Michael Phillippi
Man charged with burglarizing Eau Claire day care
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Minnesota minimum-wage increase
Minnesota minimum-wage adjusted for inflation
The Steinmetz home completely destroyed by house fire
Steinmetz family grateful for community support after losing home in fire

Latest News

COURTESY: CITY OF ONALASKA FIRE DEPARTMENT
No one hurt in duplex fire in the City of Onalaska
ag
Chippewa Valley AG Conference Interview (12/29/22)
sw
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Noon (12/29/22)
Man lost in Clark County located after 6-hour search