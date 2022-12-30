1 person arrested after high-speed pursuit on I-94

By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is arrested after a high-speed pursuit on Interstate-94 Friday.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Dec. 30, 2022 around 12:20 a.m Martise Terrell Craig from Lithia Springs, GA was arrested after fleeing from law enforcement in a high-speed pursuit.

The media release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post says Craig was suspected of stealing a vehicle at knifepoint in Minn. Troopers found the stolen vehicle on I-94 eastbound near milepost 28. A pursuit began shortly after troopers attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle. Speeds reached 119 mph. The pursuit continued eastbound on I-94 through Dunn County coming to the City of Menomonie. A successful tire deflation device deployment was achieved at mile marker 42 by Dunn County Sheriff’s Deputies. The suspect vehicle extinguished its lights, drove through a cross over, and continued eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-94.

According to the media release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, the suspect vehicle came to final rest just on the east side of the Red Cedar River bridge at mile marker 43 where the suspect fled northbound on foot over the interstate barrier fence. After a short search, Craig was taken into custody.

Assisting the Wisconsin State Patrol were the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Menomonie Police Department, and UW-Stout Police Department.

