Birders flock to Kentucky to see rare pink-footed goose

Bird watchers, New York.
Bird watchers, New York.(Camilla Cerea/Audubon | Camilla Cerea)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Birders from as far away as Wisconsin travelled to central Kentucky last week in the hopes of seeing a rare pink-footed goose.

The waterfowl led them on a wild goose chase, but eventually the birders got their reward, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

The pink-footed goose is a relatively small and short-necked bird with a dark-brown head and neck, pink legs and a small black bill with a pink band, according to eBird. It is usually found in Greenland, Iceland and northwestern Europe, but is also an occasional visitor to northeastern North America, usually with flocks of Canada geese.

However, it had never been spotted in Kentucky before November, when there was a sighting in Shelby County. The goose wasn’t seen again until just before Christmas, when it was spotted swimming in a pond at Ramsey Farm in Nicholasville.

On Dec. 20, birdwatchers from Wisconsin, Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina converged on the farm after they were given permission to visit. The goose, however, was nowhere to be seen.

Just as they were about to give up, Central Kentucky Audubon Society board member Ronan O’Carra received a call from a fellow member that the goose had been spotted in a small neighborhood off Harrodsburg Road. The caravan of about 20 birdwatchers made their way to the new location where they took turns looking at the rare goose.

“It’s probably one of the rarest ones we’ve had,” O’Carra told the Herald-Leader. “Everyone here, if they see something rare, it goes out to all of the birders around and they’ll go out flocking to it and chase after it so they can add it to their state list.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota minimum-wage increase
Minnesota minimum-wage adjusted for inflation
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
The infected deer was taken in the Town of Lincoln.
DNR confirms CWD in deer harvested in Buffalo County
BreakThru Rage Rooms, first business of its kind in downtown Eau Claire.
New rage rooms open in downtown Eau Claire
No one was in the building at the time of the fire.
No one hurt in fire at Mayo Clinic building in Menomonie Wednesday

Latest News

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
After a disastrous week, Southwest Airlines is promising to resume normal flight schedules...
At Southwest Airlines, a day of recovery after week of chaos
FILE - Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston.
Woman sues Steven Tyler, alleging child sexual assault in 1970s
Police announced an arrest in the killings of four University of Idaho students. (CNN)
Idaho students killings: Police announce arrest