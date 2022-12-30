Chippewa County introduces winter challenge

On the Go in the Snow: Chippewa Winter Challenge encourages local residents to get active outdoors
By Melanie Walleser
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 2:12 PM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The cold weather months can discourage people from being outside, which is why the Chippewa Health Improvement Partnership and Go Chippewa County wants to make outdoor winter activities more rewarding.

The first ever On the Go in the Snow: Chippewa Winter Challenge will be held January through March. The challenge is meant to encourage local residents to explore the unique opportunities for physical fitness this time of year.

Melissa Ives, Community Health Outreach Specialist, said to participate just snap a photo of any outdoor activity you’re doing and send it to the Chippewa Health Improvement Partnership (CHIP) Facebook page. Make sure to include your contact information, the date, and the location of the activity you did in the photo.

“There are just many different ways that you can enjoy the outdoors, whether it is doing some winter hiking, some cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, sledding. It could even really be building a winter fort in your backyard... so we want to make sure that people realize just because it’s cold outside, that you can still have fun and enjoy all of the really beautiful recreational opportunities that Chippewa County has to offer,” Ives said.

Participants are given a challenge sticker and entered in a drawing for monthly prizes and a grand prize at the end of the challenge in March.

