Department of Defense raises concerns over Fort McCoy repair estimates

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Department of Defense is questioning whether millions of dollars of damage to barracks at Fort McCoy was caused by Afghan refugees.

A report from the Department of Defense Inspector General says 11 installations that housed refugees submitted repair estimates to return facilities to pre-existing conditions.

Fort McCoy’s repair estimate was $145 million. More than half of the total restoration costs for all 11 sites. More than 12,000 refugees were sent to Fort McCoy between Aug. 2021 and Feb. 2022.

The majority of Fort McCoy’s repair costs come from damage to the 212 buildings that housed the refugees. The inspector general says there are concerns over whether the damages were a result of the refugees or were there before they arrived.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will assess the damage done to the barracks.

